‘Swamp People’ Randy Edwards dies in car crash, sources say

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Randy Edwards, who appeared on History’s “Swamp People,” died in a car crash on Saturday, according to his family on social media and his former booking agent.
On Sunday, Junior and Willie Edwards, who also appear on the show, posted the update on their Facebook page. It appears that the message was written and posted by “Ronnie.” They said that Randy, who was 35, died in the crash Saturday morning.
“Please keep the Edwards' family in your prayers and also please respect their privacy,” according to the post.
His former agent, Amy Berteau, confirmed Sunday morning that Edwards had died in the crash.
“Swamp People” is a reality series that started in 2010 and follows the daily activities of the show’s star Troy Landry and his life in the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin.
The show also follows Willie Edwards, who is the brother of Randy Edwards.
Louisiana State Police sent in a release reporting an early Saturday morning crash in Iberville Parish. The report said a Donaldsonville man identified as Randy Edwards was driving his vehicle on LA 75 south of LA 3066 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
Troopers stated Edwards’ vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. His vehicle overturned, which ejected Edwards from the vehicle. Troopers are still investigating the crash.
People on social media are sending their condolences to the Edwards family. One person, in particular, wrote that Randy Edwards was the reason why she fell in love with the show.
Edwards' death is not the first one for the show. In 2012, Swamp People’s Mitchell Guist died after slipping and falling while loading something off a boat.
The Louisiana based show is in its ninth season, which started airing in February 2018.
