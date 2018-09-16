SEMO defeats SIU 48-44 in nail-biter

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The SEMO Redhawks head to SIU-Carbondale to face the Salukis.
SEMO quarterback Danial SantaCaterina passed for 179 yards with two touchdown, both of them going to tight end Austin Crump.
Marquis Terry had a dominating performance with 312 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Nicolas Litang was perfect on two field goals and six PATs.
SIU quarterback Sam Straub threw for 338 yard with two touchdowns, both to Raphael Leonard.
D.J. Davis rand for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Straub also had a rushing touchdown.
Nico Gualdoni was also perfect with three field goals and five PATs.
The game was tight throughout as SEMO clenched the win with a touchdown pass to Austin Crump with 25 seconds left on the clock.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.