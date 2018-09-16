Memorial service held for girls killed in church bombing 55 years ago

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An emotional memorial service Saturday morning, marking 55 years since four little girls were killed in a bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church.
Speakers emphasized while we’ve come a long way since their deaths, we’ve got a long way to go when it comes to respect and equality.
The four girls, Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, and Carole Robertson were killed when the church was bombed by four members of the KKK.
“It’s a day that will live in infamy, for this community and for this nation," said Rev. Arthur Price, Jr. "Little did they know, they would become carriers of change, and their impact and influence would rock this nation.”
Their memories were honored in song and reflection.
“Birmingham is bigger than the angst and the pain of our past,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “Our true legacy is hope. Our true legacy is reconciliation, unity, and probably most important, justice.”
Keynote speaker Senator Doug Jones spoke on that justice after he successfully prosecuted two of the four men responsible for the attack.
His message was that the girls’ deaths serve as a beacon of hope for a better future.
“We’ve still got a ways to go. We see the pullback a great deal lately and I want to make sure that these messages get out today that we have an election coming up and we need to remember these girls,” said Senator Jones. “They died for the right to vote and people need to get out and exercise that right.”
Sarah Collins Rudolph, who survived but lost her sister in the bombing, spread the message of love over hate after the service.
“I feel that, when we love, we’re doing what God wants us to do and when we hate, we’re doing what the devil wants us to do,” she said. “We should take off the hate and just continue to love each other.”
Virgil Ware and Johnny Robinson Junior were also remembered as well.
Both were killed hours after the bombing.
