First Alert Sunday Outlook

The weather pattern continues to look more like summer than fall.
Very little change for the next couple of days as an upper ridge continues to control the weather across much of the country. This will keep our area mainly sunny, hot and rather humid. Highs will be back around 90°, with dew points in the mid to upper 60s giving us peak heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. There may be an isolated afternoon or evening shower or brief thundershower…but most of the region should stay dry. Tropical depression Florence will be turning northwest today toward eastern Tennessee and will move north into eastern Kentucky on Monday. This may push a few more clouds into the Heartland, but it looks like any significant rain/shower chances will stay east of our area.
Late in the week the pattern begins to shift but each new model run is a bit slower and weaker with an approaching frontal boundary….pushing it in from the northwest on Friday but then stalling it over the mid-Mississippi Valley through the weekend and into early next week. If this verifies we’ll see a better chance of occasional showers/storms from Friday thru the weekend…along with a slight cool-down due to more clouds and showers….but no strong push of cooler, ‘fall’ air until sometime next week. We’ll keep watching this as we’re still several days out and the timing could still shift…but overall next weekend is looking a bit more active but not as hot.
