First Alert Sunday Outlook

Very little change for the next couple of days as an upper ridge continues to control the weather across much of the country. This will keep our area mainly sunny, hot and rather humid. Highs will be back around 90°, with dew points in the mid to upper 60s giving us peak heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. There may be an isolated afternoon or evening shower or brief thundershower…but most of the region should stay dry. Tropical depression Florence will be turning northwest today toward eastern Tennessee and will move north into eastern Kentucky on Monday. This may push a few more clouds into the Heartland, but it looks like any significant rain/shower chances will stay east of our area.