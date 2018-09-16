Chiefs defeats Steelers 42-37 in week 2

PITTSBURGH, PA (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs headed to the steel city to take on the Steelers.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II threw for 326 yards for six touchdown pass and only missing five completions.
Travis Kelce led receivers with 109 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Kareem Hunt and Demarcus Robinson also had receiving touchdowns.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 452 yards and three touchdowns.
Running Back James Conner led rushing yards with 17 yards and one touchdown. Roethlisberger also had a rushing touchdown.
Jesse James led receivers with 138 yards and one touchdown. JuJu smith-schuster and James Washington also had receiving touchdowns.
Chiefs win it 42-37 and remain undefeated through week two.
