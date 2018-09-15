Skyhawks make a late-game push, but fall to chattanooga 34-24

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - The UT-Martin Skyhawks hosted the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Skyhawks quarterback Dresser Winn passed for 300 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Terry Williams led the Skyhawks in rushing with 48 yards, while Winn had the lone rushing TD.
Williams had an impressive 141 receiving yards in the game. Colton Dowell and Jaylon Moore each had a receiving touchdown.
Mocs quarterback Nick Tiano passed for 208 yards with two touchdowns.
Chattanooga running back Tyrell Price had 123 rushing yards with two touchdowns.
Mocs receiver Wil Young connected on two passhing touchdowns.
Skyhawks made a fight for it in the fourth, but fell 34-24.
