Several arrested during burglary investigation

During the investigation, KSP learned some firearm that were stolen were at a home in Hickman County, Ky. On Sept. 14, KSP obtained a search warrant and recovered one of the stolen firearms. Troopers arrested Brandon Davis, 35, of Fulton, Ky. and charged him with; receiving stolen property-firearm, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree greater than 2 grams methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.