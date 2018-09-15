Several arrested during burglary investigation

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - KSP arrest three people in connection to a burglary investigation on Sept. 15.
According to KSP, an investigation had been ongoing since Sept. 6, 2018 of a burglary in Water Valley.
During the investigation, KSP learned some firearm that were stolen were at a home in Hickman County, Ky. On Sept. 14, KSP obtained a search warrant and recovered one of the stolen firearms. Troopers arrested Brandon Davis, 35, of Fulton, Ky. and charged him with; receiving stolen property-firearm, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree greater than 2 grams methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Davis was taken to the Fulton County Jail and KSP conduct a search warrant in Mayfield, Ky. in connection to the investigation. Troopers arrested Ashley Dixon, 22, of Mayfield, Ky. and charged her with; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Derek Brown, 35, of Mayfield, Ky. was also arrested and charged with; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both Brown and Dixon were lodged in the Graves County Jail.
