Murray State falls to Kentucky 48-10

LEXINGTON, KY (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers headed to Lexington, Kentucky to face the Wildcats.
Murray State quarterback Drew Anderson passed for 118 yards in the effort.
Racers Rodney Castille led rushing with 58 yards, while Preston Rice had Murray’s lone touchdown.
The Wildcats running game was lights out with four rushing touch downs. Quarterbacks Terry Wilson Jr. and Benny Snell Jr. each had a touchdown.
Wilson passed for 163 yards as the Wildcats win it 48-10.
