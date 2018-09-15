Marshall County woman arrested by KSP for stealing vehicle

GRAND RIVERS, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Benton woman for stealing a vehicle on Saturday, Sept. 14.
KSP Post 1 received a call from the Livingston County Dispatch about a frantic woman knocking on doors in the Grand Rivers community at approximately 12:28 a.m.
A short time later, KSP located the vehicle described by callers parked and running on Forrest Road.
39-year-old Loretta D. Sims of Benton, KY, was found in the lobby of a nearby hotel.
The woman appeared to be under the influence and admitted to smoking meth.
She told KSP that she had left a residence and found an unlocked car with keys still in the ignition. She took the car without the owner’s permission and fled the area.
Sims was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking - Auto $500 or more but under $10,000, DUI and Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Expired Drivers License.
Sims is currently lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
