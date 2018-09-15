Many walk Cape Girardeau streets for substance use disorder recovery awareness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - More than a hundred gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday morning and walked down Broadway to Capaha Park.
They gathered together as part of a recovery and to raise awareness about substance use disorder.
Walkers wanted to bring recovery from substance abuse disorder out into the open and support the efforts of the recovery community.
“Addiction is a serious disease,” Rebekah Carter said. “It affects everybody, not just us. Our families and our children too.”
"Addiction doesn't have a certain face," Margie Fowler said. "It has no certain class. It's not poor, it's not middle and it's not upper. It's all classes and all faces. I'm a grandmother and I'm in recovery. I'm proud and no matter who you are, you can have recovery."
After the walk, they gathered at Capaha Park where Missouri State Representative 148th District Holly Rehder gave a speech followed by music, food and fun.
