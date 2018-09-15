First Alert Saturday Forecast

The weather pattern is looking more like summer than fall as we start the weekend.
An upper ridge covers about the eastern 2/3 of the country, so much of the nation will experience unusually warm, dry conditions right along with our area. Of course an exception is in the east where TS Florence will be dropping tremendous amounts of rainfall as it moves only very slowly westward and then northward. Here in the Heartland we’ll have mainly sunny, hot and rather humid conditions through the weekend. Highs both today and tomorrow will be close to 90°. There is a very slight chance of an isolated brief shower or thundershower popping up this afternoon, but most areas will be very dry. For tonight…again mostly clear and muggy…with some patchy fog again possible. Lows will range from the low 60s in valley locations to about 70° in the Bootheel.
Only minor changes are expected through most of the upcoming week…but by late in the week the upper ridge begins to weaken and the Jetstream will be moving back in from the northwest…along with a slow-moving frontal boundary. Models are inconsistent with the movement of all of this…and now hang on to shower/storm chances from about Friday thru Sunday morning….before cooler and drier weather blows back in. The timing on this will likely be fine-tuned through the week…but this does look to be our next chance of any significant rainfall.
