First Alert Saturday Forecast

An upper ridge covers about the eastern 2/3 of the country, so much of the nation will experience unusually warm, dry conditions right along with our area. Of course an exception is in the east where TS Florence will be dropping tremendous amounts of rainfall as it moves only very slowly westward and then northward. Here in the Heartland we’ll have mainly sunny, hot and rather humid conditions through the weekend. Highs both today and tomorrow will be close to 90°. There is a very slight chance of an isolated brief shower or thundershower popping up this afternoon, but most areas will be very dry. For tonight…again mostly clear and muggy…with some patchy fog again possible. Lows will range from the low 60s in valley locations to about 70° in the Bootheel.