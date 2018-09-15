First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

An upper ridge covers the eastern 2/3 of the country, so much of the nation is experiencing unusually warm, dry conditions right along with our area. Of course an exception is in the east where TS Florence is dropping tremendous amounts of rainfall. Florence is inching westward tonight…but will eventually turn north and then northeastward. It will come closest to the Heartland on Monday with more clouds and even an isolated shower in our eastern-most counties, but for the most part any serious effects will stay to our east. So our weather will continue to be mainly dry, hot and rather humid, with afternoon highs near 90°, and lows in the 60s to near 70°.