First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The weather pattern continues to look more like summer than fall.
An upper ridge covers the eastern 2/3 of the country, so much of the nation is experiencing unusually warm, dry conditions right along with our area. Of course an exception is in the east where TS Florence is dropping tremendous amounts of rainfall. Florence is inching westward tonight…but will eventually turn north and then northeastward. It will come closest to the Heartland on Monday with more clouds and even an isolated shower in our eastern-most counties, but for the most part any serious effects will stay to our east. So our weather will continue to be mainly dry, hot and rather humid, with afternoon highs near 90°, and lows in the 60s to near 70°.
Only minor changes are expected through most of the upcoming week…but by late in the week the upper ridge begins to weaken, allowing a frontal boundary to slowly sag southward into our area. Models are inconsistent with the timing and movement of all of this…and now hang on to shower/storm chances from about Friday thru Saturday or even Sunday….before a stronger push of cooler and drier airs clears everything out. The timing on this will likely be fine-tuned through the week…but this does look to be our next chance of any significant rainfall.
