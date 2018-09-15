BBQ bandit steals $2,000 worth of meat from Interstate BBQ

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Interstate BBQ has been a Memphis landmark for nearly four decades.
The S. Third Street restaurant has been featured in the national spotlight, including The Los Angeles Times, and apparently what’s on the menu is delicious enough to steal.
Memphis Police Department released surveillance video from July 18 where investigators say a BBQ bandit stole several boxes of meat from an outdoor freezer.
“You know people are stealing everything, you know, it’s nothing strange,” Jim Neely said.
Neely estimates about $2,000 worth of meat was lifted, specifically a special order of sausage links shipped from California.
“What they stole was almost half of what I had on hand. I bring in 1,500 pounds at a time, and I’m going to have to order some more,” Neely said.
Neely’s other cameras caught the burglar breaking the lock on the freezer, first tossing meat over a fence then driving around to swipe more sausage.
“After they stole all they could steal, I guess they left the freezer door wide-open,” he said.
Police said the thief took off in a black Ford sedan.
Neely said he doesn’t know why anyone would steal from him. He has several open positions for anyone interested in making an honest living.
“I need people badly. I don’t know if everybody that wants a job has a job or the ones that don’t have a job, they don’t want a job,” he said.
In 39 years, Neely’s store was burglarized only once before, and back then he recovered some of his meat by offering a cash reward.
This time he’ll let Crime Stoppers catch up with the BBQ bandit.
