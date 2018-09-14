Your Friday Evening Forecast

Good Friday Evening Heartland. Are you ready for some football? If so it will be warm and muggy for the games. We saw mostly sunny skies this afternoon and clear skies will continue into the evening hours. There is a very slim chance of a pop-up shower in our far western counties, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will go from the lower 80s early this evening to the mid 70s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index will reach the lower to middle 90s.