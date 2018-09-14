Woman arrested after near head-on crash with McCracken Co. deputy

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman is facing several charges, including DUI, after allegedly nearly crashing head-on into a McCracken County deputy’s vehicle.
The near-crash happened on US 45 South Thursday, Sept. 13 around 10:09 p.m.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was traveling northbound when a car traveling southbound was coming straight at their vehicle.
The deputy was able to quickly swerve to avoid getting hit head-on.
Through the investigation, deputies say they were able to identify the driver as Raygan L. Thompson, 39, of Paducah and believe she was operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicating substances.
During a search, deputies say they found Xanax pills in Thompson’s pocket and other prescription medications in the vehicle.
Thompson reportedly told deputies she did not have a prescription for the Xanax pills and deputies believe she does not have a prescription for the other medications.
Thompson was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
She is facing the following charges: DUI first offense, wanton endangerment first degree (police officer), possession controlled substance third degree, two counts illegal possession of legend drug, and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
