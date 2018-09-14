What you need to know Sept. 14

(KFVS) -
Good Friday morning, it is Sept. 14
It’s humid this morning. There is a little fog, but it’s light. Today will be hot and humid. Highs will be just below 90 degrees.
Lisa Michaels says there is a remote chance we could see a stray rain shower in our western counties.
More of the same for the weekend. We’ll have lots of sun and humidity, this weekend. There is a small chance of rain from Florence, but it’s very unlikely and won’t impact plans even if we do see some rain this weekend. The fells-like temps will be in the lower 90s.
Next week the weather will stay warm. At some point, clouds will move in and drive temps down, but the humidity will linger.
We stand a better chance to see rain from the remnants of Florence, next week.
- Hurricane Florence expected to make landfall today and bring dangerous conditions.
- A Dunklin County Marine stationed in NC returns back to the Heartland.
- Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is recalling approximately 46,734 pounds of pork sausage link products.
- SEMO Tactical Rescue team is prepared to help with Hurricane Florence.
‘Excessive’ bugs shut down McDonald’s in Indiana
A high school teacher is out of job after her controversial Facebook comments.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
