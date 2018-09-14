Unloaded gun found in child’s backpack at Perryville school

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A Perryville elementary school student was removed from school after a weapon was found in a backpack.
According to the Perry County School District, an unloaded handgun was found by a staff member at Perryville Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 14.
The 10-year-old wanted the staff member to find an article of clothing that was in the backpack when the gun was discovered.
The staff member secured the backpack with the gun inside and contacted Principal Emily Koenig and School Resource Officer Teresa Cox, who took possession of the weapon.
No other students saw the gun. No ammunition was found in the backpack with the gun.
The child did not make any threatening comments.
The student was removed from campus at 1 p.m. and has been referred to juvenile authorities.
You can view Perry County School District 32′s Weapons In School policy here.
