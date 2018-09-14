Skateboarder hit by SUV near Murray, KY High School

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A high school student skateboarding was hit by an SUV near the Murray High School Friday, Sept. 14.
The collision happened on Sycamore St. before school around 7:19 a.m.
According to the Murray Police Department, the driver stated she was traveling eastbound when a juvenile suddenly entered the roadway and she was unable to completely stop and hit the boy.
The SUV hit the juvenile with the passenger side front bumper and the passenger mirror.
The juvenile reportedly told officers he was heading towards the high school on his skateboard and lost control of it on the sidewalk. The skateboard rolled out onto the roadway and he tried to retrieve it.
Police say the juvenile, a student at Murray High School, was taken to a local hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
No tickets were issued.
