SEMO Tactical Rescue team prepared to help with Hurricane Florence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A tactical rescue team from the Heartland that helped with Hurricane Harvey, has everything prepared to go to Florence, if the call comes.
Brad Dillow with the Southeast Missouri's Homeland Security Response Team, says they have everything packed and ready to go east to help with the hurricane.
That includes several support vehicles, a trailer packed with equipment,
And three inflatable boats which Dillow says are great for navigating swift water and carrying a lot of people.
Dillow said that hurricane rescue teams can not force anybody to evacuate but says not leaving puts responders in more danger.
“What is going to happen because this is what we’ve seen in Harvey is the people that did not want to go at the beginning after about three, five, six days of no power, food starts running out, water starts running out - that changes people’s attitude very quickly," Dillow said. "I remember vividly people saying we’d pick them up and they said ‘I’ve had enough. I want out of here.’”
Dillow says their tactical rescue team was not called down to help with Hurricane Harvey until the back end of the storm.
He thinks there is still a good chance they could be heading to Florence early next week.
