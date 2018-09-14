President Trump traveling to Springfield, MO for rally

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS) - President Donald Trump will travel to Springfield for a rally next week.
According to President Donald J. Trump’s official website, the president will hold a rally on Friday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
Doors for the rally will open at 4 p.m.
The president cancelled a rally in Cape Girardeau at the Show Me Center this week because of Hurricane Florence.

