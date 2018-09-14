Piedmont, MO man facing sodomy charges

PIEDMONT, MO (KFVS) - A Piedmont, Missouri man is facing sodomy charges.
Kristopher Bowman was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse - person less than 14 years old.
The alleged incidents happened between April and July 2018.
According to court documents, on July 18, a woman walked in on Bowman and a girl.
Bowman was taken into custody and taken to the Wayne County Jail. While on the way there, he allegedly told deputies that “he was drunk.”
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 16 at 1 p.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.