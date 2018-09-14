Martin, TN Fire Dept. joins others in North Carolina

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - Members of the Martin, Tennessee Fire Department are headed to North Carolina to help provide fire protection during Hurricane Florence.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page, assistant fire chief Joey Pierce and firefighter Tyler Yates left around noon on Friday, September 14. They will report to TEMA in Nashville for a briefing and then continue to Knoxville for the night.
On Saturday morning, they will continue on to Raleigh, North Carolina for a five-day mission.
They will be joined by crews from Madison County and Hardin County Fire Departments.
