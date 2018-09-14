K-9 catches armed suspect wanted for assault, kidnapping

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An unlucky suspect who allegedly assaulted and kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint on Wednesday was stopped by Louisville Metro Police Department K-9 Bosco as he ran from police.
On Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a man assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint in the 1100 block of South 16th Street.
Police spotted the suspect’s car and began to pursue the suspect, who fled from officers.
The suspect, 22-year-old Jordan Griffith, eventually wrecked his car off Poplar Level Road, bailed from the vehicle, and ran from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and LMPD officers, police said.
Griffith, who police said was armed with a gun, eventually met Bosco, a K-9 unit with the LMPD.
Bosco caught up with the suspect. The police dog then latched onto his forearm, causing him to drop the gun he held in his hand.
Griffith was then apprehended by police. A gun and drugs were recovered from the suspect, LMPD said.
Bosco was rewarded with a “GOOOOD BOY!” He also received his favorite treat -- a frozen hamburger patty.
Griffith received minor injuries but will be okay.
He was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of drug trafficking, assault, wanton endangerment and fleeing police.
