Hot, Humid and Sunny Days Ahead

Good Friday Morning!
Patches of light fog can be expected this morning, but it will lift shortly after sunrise. If you liked the sun and warmer temperatures yesterday, then the new few days will make you happy. Mostly sunny skies today which will warm temperatures up near the surface into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. There is a small chance of seeing a light shower in our western counties later this afternoon.
Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Dry, warm, sunny, and humid conditions will be the trend heading into the weekend. More clouds will move in during the beginning of next week. Rain chances will increase next week due to remnants of Florence.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.