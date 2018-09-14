First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Upper level maps show a major upper ridge over the eastern 2/3 of the country….with an upper trough in the far northwest and of course Florence along the southeast coast. This pattern will keep us high and dry (and warm!) through the weekend and into next week. There is still some question as to whether Florence will make it far enough to the west to affect our weather; right now it looks like we might get some cloud cover on the western edge of the storm’s circulation but not enough for any significant chance of rain. Otherwise highs for the next few days look to be in the 86 to 90 range, with lows i the 64 to 70 range. Dew points/humidity is creeping up a bit as well (to around 70 again) so it will feel more like late summer than early fall.