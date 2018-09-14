Eagle Scout Project puts ‘little libraries’ in 3 Paducah parks

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A little library has been added to three Paducah parks as part of an Eagle Scout Project.
It’s part of Patrick McHaney’s project. He’s a junior at McCracken County High School and a Scout in Troop 1, which is chartered by Grace Episcopal Church.
The Little Free Libraries offer people a chance to choose a book to read, return it and hopefully bring another book to share with the community.
McHaney had a special person in mind when he started planning his project two years ago.
“My grandmother, Marion Fillmer, was a librarian in Marshfield, Missouri,” McHaney said. “She had a love for reading and how books can change, encourage and open up the world to readers. I wanted to honor her with these little libraries.”
McHaney’s grandmother passed away in 2006.
He and his father, along with the help of other Scouts, designed, built and installed Little Free Libraries at the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park, Robert Coleman Park and Keiler Park in Paducah.
“Placing them in Paducah city parks puts books near families who might want to share books with their children or anyone who visits for outdoor activities,” McHaney’s father, Jason, said. “Borrowing a book to read while they are at the park, then returning it to the Little Library, is something a parent could do with their child.”
The McHaney family hopes to keep the three libraries stocked with books for the next few months until the community fully supports the program. Donations of books can be left in the libraries at any time.
