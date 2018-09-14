Drainage improvement project begins in Cape Girardeau, partial road closure

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A project funded by voter approved tax is underway on a few Cape Girardeau, Missouri streets.
Crews began drainage improvements Friday, Sept. 14 in the Leroy Dr., Janet Dr., and Margaret Dr. area.
Due to the project, Leroy Dr. is closed to through traffic in this block.
Detour signs are posted and drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the work area.
According to the city, the project is part of the the stormwater improvements which is funded by the Parks Recreation Stormwater Tax approved by voters in 2008.
