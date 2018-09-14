Deadly crash in Saline County kills IL driver

SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -
A deadly crash killed the driver of a vehicle in Saline County, Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 8:25 p.m.
According to the Illinois State Police, the crash was on Ernest Reed Rd north of Thomas Rd.
A blue Ford Ranger driven by 46-year-old Brandi Bennet of Stonefort, Ill was headed southbound on the roadway.
Bennet had one passenger, 38-year-old Travis E. Conley of New Burnside, Ill.
Bennet was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Conley refused medical treatment.
Police said Bennet drove off the east side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a ditch and rolled over, coming to a rest on its roof.
Police said the cause of the crash was improper lane usage.
