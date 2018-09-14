Camper reportedly stolen in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a camper was reportedly stolen on September 8.
According to the sheriff’s office, it was stolen from the 7000 block of Highway 72.
The camper is described as a 2017 Clipper Coachman, 17-foot single-axle, tan and black camping trailer.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this camper or any information about the case, you can contact Detective Corporal James Malugen at 573-243-3551.
