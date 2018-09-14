Camper reportedly stolen in Cape Girardeau Co.

Camper reportedly stolen in Cape Girardeau Co.
The camper was reportedly stolen on Sept. 8 from the 7000 block of Highway 72. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | September 14, 2018 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 2:26 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a camper was reportedly stolen on September 8.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was stolen from the 7000 block of Highway 72.

The camper is described as a 2017 Clipper Coachman, 17-foot single-axle, tan and black camping trailer.

PLEASE SHARE: Stolen Camper On September 8, 2018, a camper was stolen from the 7000 block of Highway 72. The camper...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 13, 2018

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this camper or any information about the case, you can contact Detective Corporal James Malugen at 573-243-3551.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.