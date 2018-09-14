5 arrested, $65K worth of drugs seized in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police say they have stopped $65,000 worth of drugs from making it to the streets after a month long investigation.
According to Paducah Police, more than 13 pounds of synthetic marijuana and an additional 13 pounds of medical grade marijuana was found after search warrants were served at five locations in the city on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Police say they also found $6,000 in cash in the trunk of a vehicle.
Five suspects were also arrested in the drug bust.
Pierre Moore, 30, and Leonard Bradley, 31, both living on the 700 block of South 11th St., were arrested arrested on a charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs.
According to police, Moore and Bradley were out on bond at the time of their arrest. Paducah Drug Detectives say they were arrested in March of 2018 after they were allegedly found with a pound of synthetic marijuana also known as “spice.”
Asia S. Boyd, 20, Precious R. Burnside, 25, and Larry House, 34, all living on the 2100 block of Cairo Rd. were also arrested.
Boyd faces a possession of marijuana charge.
Burnside is facing trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Larry House is facing trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in synthetic drugs charges.
The fifth arrest was Dessa Renea House, 57, living on 900 block of North 24th Street.
Dessa House is facing possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in synthetic drugs charges.
All five suspects were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Paducah Sgt. Shawn Craven says an investigation began about a month ago into a network of individuals reportedly selling large amounts of synthetic marijuana.
Police say their investigation is on-going.
