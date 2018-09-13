What you need to know Sept. 13

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Thursday, Sept. 13.
Today is the start of a warming trend. Temps will climb back into the mid-80s for highs.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have the most cloud cover in the morning hours, but they will slowly move away during the early afternoon hours. There is no rain in the forecast today.
Most of the weekend will be warmer and muggier. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The same for Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine for most of the Heartland for most of the weekend. It will be a great weekend to get outside.
However, the outermost bands of Florence could bring sprinkles to our easternmost Heartland counties.
If anything, it will be very light and not severe. If the bands get to the Heartland, they could linger for a day or two.
If the remnants of Florence bring us rain, it won’t even be close to the amount of rain we saw with the leftovers of Gordon.
- Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 but still threatens millions of homes.
- A Carbondale, Illinois teacher raises money to buy students books.
- A man was hit by a car while walking in western KY. Police are still looking for the driver.
- One person has died after a three vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Illinois.
A man urinated on flags in a veterans cemetery.
An underwater treadmill is helping an overweight feline shed a few pounds.
