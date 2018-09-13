Warming Trend Starts Today

Good Thursday Morning Heartland!
We are starting off with partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog across the Heartland this morning. Clouds have helped keep temperatures a bit warmer near the surface in the 60s. In the early afternoon, clouds should move out allowing more sun to shine and allow temperatures to rise into the mid 80s.
The warming trend will continue into the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This weekend is looking to be warmer and muggy, but mostly sunny skies. There is a very small chance of some light rain in the most outer bands of Hurricane Florence that may impact counties in Kentucky heading into next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.