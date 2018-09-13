Updated Thursday Forecast

Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are saw more sunshine this afternoon than we have seen the past few days. Because of this, we are saw warmer temperatures this afternoon, mainly in the middle 80s. A few areas in our southern counties approached 90 degrees. This evening will be comfortable but warmer than the past few evening. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. There is a slim chance of a pop-up shower in our far western counties. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.