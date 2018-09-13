Traffic stop shuts down part of a busy road in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Giradeau Police stop traffic on a busy road during the lunch hour to investigate a suspected vehicle.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Lt. Rick Schmidt, they were contacted by a neighboring department with a description of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.
Around lunchtime on Thursday, Sept. 13, Cape Girardeau officers reportedly spotted a vehicle matching the description on Sprigg St. near Jefferson St.
Police did let the people go.
