Traffic stop shuts down part of a busy road in Cape Girardeau

Traffic stop shuts down part of a busy road in Cape Girardeau
Officers stop a possible suspect vehicle which caused part of a busy road to be shut down in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | September 13, 2018 at 12:52 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 1:55 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Giradeau Police stop traffic on a busy road during the lunch hour to investigate a suspected vehicle.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Lt. Rick Schmidt, they were contacted by a neighboring department with a description of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Around lunchtime on Thursday, Sept. 13, Cape Girardeau officers reportedly spotted a vehicle matching the description on Sprigg St. near Jefferson St.

Officers stop a possible suspect vehicle which caused part of a busy road to be shut down in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
Officers stop a possible suspect vehicle which caused part of a busy road to be shut down in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)

Police did let the people go.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.