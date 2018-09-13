Senate passes funding legislation for several Heartland areas

(KFVS) - The U.S. Senate passed a measure called the Conference Report on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
The legislation provides funding for veterans, military construction, and energy and water infrastructure projects.
The following is projects in Western Kentucky that the Conference Report is expected to help with critical funding:
- $32 million for a Vehicle Maintenance Shop at Fort Campbell.
- $9.1 million for a Special Operations Forces Air/Ground Integration Urban Live Fire Range at Fort Campbell.
- $5.4 million for a Special Operations Forces Logistics Support Operations Facility at Fort Campbell.
- $5.1 million for a Special Operations Forces Multi-Use Helicopter Training Facility at Fort Campbell.
- $206 million to support cleanup and deactivation work at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which supports over 1,000 jobs in Western Kentucky.
- $25 million for the Delta Regional Authority, which supports economic and infrastructure development in the Mississippi Delta region, including a number of counties in Western Kentucky.
- $35 million to support the completion of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Olmsted Locks and Dam project, and funding for other important water infrastructure construction.
According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) office, the House is expected to pass the Conference Report on Thursday, Sept. 13 and President is expected to sign the legislation into law.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.