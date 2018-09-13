Search continues in Alaska for missing 10-year-old girl

ALASKA (KTUU/CNN) - Nearly a week has passed since 10-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr went missing from a northwest Alaska community.
In cold water, three divers search under floating docks and small boats.
Above ground, crews are deployed to recheck areas not searched thoroughly for any clues to where Johnson-Barr is.
"Every little willow in case we find something small of hers or anything. We're searching this way and then we'll go that way. Keep searching," said volunteer Clara Walker.
Despite their days of hard work, authorities say the volunteer army is set to be scaled down.
“We expect that the areas that volunteers are capable of searching, the vast majority of them will likely have thoroughly been canvassed by this evening, " said Jonathon Taylor, DPS Communications Director.
Over 1,000 hours of searching has been done and continues.
Despite the enormous expanse, officials aren't giving up hope.
"Right now, as we're working with our search and rescue personnel, we're asking them to search for her as if she's still alive because we'd like her to be safely reunited with her loved ones,” said Jonathon Taylor, DPS Communications Director.
However, Taylor said weather conditions are becoming a factor.
“I think in the briefing this morning to volunteers there was a comment made that we are getting to the point now where it is getting cold outside and so we need that urgency because if she is in an area where there's exposure, things of that nature, we need to find her and we need to get her where she would be safe from cooler temperatures that are coming," said Taylor.
Officials say they plan to expand the search further outside of Kotzebue on Thursday.
