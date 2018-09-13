Public invited to MDC’s chronic wasting disease informational meeting

MISSOURI (KFVS) -
The public is invited to attend meetings on chronic wasting disease hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Deer hunters, property owners and others are invited to attend any of the following meetings:
- Oct. 4 in Bolivar at Southwest Baptist University Davis Theater in the Goodson Student Union, South Pike Ave
- Oct 9 in Cape Girardeau at the MDC Cape Girardeau Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive
- Oct. 16 in Kirksville at the MDC Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore
- Oct. 18 in Jefferson City at the MDC Runge Conservation Nature Center, 330 Commerce Drive
- Oct. 23 in Perryville at the Perry Park Center in the Theater, 800 City Park Drive
- Oct. 25 in Branson at the College of the Ozarks in the Silver Dollar City Parlor Meeting Room in the Keeter Center, 100 Opportunity Avenue, Point Lookout
During the meetings attendees can ask questions about the disease and get answers from MDC officials.
The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation from the staff and end at 8:30 p.m. No registration or payment is required.
Staff will present general information on the disease as well as the department’s efforts to monitor and manage it. Proper deer-carcass handling and disposal as well as examples of how hunters can Share the Harvest of deer harvested in areas with CWD, MDC’s voluntary CWD testing efforts statewide, MDC’s upcoming mandatory CWD sampling for certain counties and the opening weekend of firearms deer season will also be explained.
For more information on the public meeting, contact MDC Public Involvement Coordinator Michele Baumer at 573-522-4115 ext. 3350, or Michele.Baumer@mdc.mo.gov.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.