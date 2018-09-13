Public invited to informational meeting for Sam A. Baker State Park

PATTERSON, MO (KFVS) -
Park officials at Sam A. Baker State Park are inviting the public to an informational meeting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, at the park.
Comments on the park and its operations are wanted. Park staff will be there to answer questions.
The meeting will give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
Sam A. Baker State Park is located at Rt. 1, Box 18150, Patterson. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 573-856-4411 or visit mostateparks.com.
