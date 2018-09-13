Prom dresses heading to the Philippines

Seeds of Dignity Ministries is sending prom dresses to a children’s orthopedic hospital for girls to wear to a special event. (Source: KFVS)
By Justin Fischer | September 13, 2018 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 1:46 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Finding the right dress for a dance can be difficult...but for some...it’s impossible….especially for those living in the Philippines.

Seeds of Dignity Ministries, a nonprofit organization based in the Philippines, helps in many different ways, including supplying dresses to a children’s orthopedic hospital there.

The hospital is hosting one of the annual Tim Tebow foundation’s Night to Shine on February 9.

For the event, Seeds of Dignity Ministries is sending roughly 100 dresses for girls to wear.

It’s an opportunity for those who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to attend a prom because of either financial constraints or medical issues to have a night for themselves.

“We put the word out. Social media is so great for that. We put the word out and asked out friends 'do you have any dresses hanging around your closet that you don’t want anymore?’ Whether they’re prom dresses our or party dresses, or, you know, from a bridal party. And, the response was overwhelming. Every little girl wants to feel like a princess sometime in their life, and we are so fortunate to be able to provide that opportunity.”
Each dress will be altered for the girl who picks it and they will get to keep the dress once the dance is over.

"It is an opportunity for young people with disabilities. We have kids from the deaf school in the Philippines, from the blind school. A lot of the children that are from the Tebow Cure Hospital that receives services there. They all come to have a special night. It's a big prom, it's a big deal and it's just a night of celebration of life."
Seeds of Dignity Ministries is also sending white shirts and bow-ties for the gentlemen as well..

Can read more about the organization at https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Dignity-Ministries-Inc-220499194628731/

