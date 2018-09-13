Prom dresses heading to the Philippines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Finding the right dress for a dance can be difficult...but for some...it’s impossible….especially for those living in the Philippines.
Seeds of Dignity Ministries, a nonprofit organization based in the Philippines, helps in many different ways, including supplying dresses to a children’s orthopedic hospital there.
The hospital is hosting one of the annual Tim Tebow foundation’s Night to Shine on February 9.
For the event, Seeds of Dignity Ministries is sending roughly 100 dresses for girls to wear.
It’s an opportunity for those who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to attend a prom because of either financial constraints or medical issues to have a night for themselves.
Each dress will be altered for the girl who picks it and they will get to keep the dress once the dance is over.
Seeds of Dignity Ministries is also sending white shirts and bow-ties for the gentlemen as well..
Can read more about the organization at https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Dignity-Ministries-Inc-220499194628731/
