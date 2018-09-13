Pork sausage link products recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

(KFVS) - Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is recalling approximately 46,734 pounds of pork sausage link products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, specially pieces of clear hard plastic.
The raw pork sausage link items were produced on Aug. 1, 2018.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “Bob Evans Maple Pork Sausage Links .” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “Bob Evans Sugar & Honey.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “Fresh from Meijer Maple Flavored Sausage Links.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “Giant Eagle Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage Links Caramel Color Added.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “Schnucks Maple Recipe Breakfast Sausage.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.
These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana,, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.