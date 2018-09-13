Operation BBQ Relief: Heartland man preps to help Florence victims

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Roger Twenhafel is a Murphysboro, Illinois resident who is gearing up to help feed people affected by hurricane Florence as a volunteer for Operation BBQ Relief.
Operation BBQ Relief is a non-profit organization founded in 2011 with the goal of giving warm meals to disaster victims. It started right here in the Heartland after the Joplin Tornado disaster.
Twenhafel started helping out with the organization last year in Florida post hurricane Irma, after seeing the devastation caused in Houston by Harvey.
“We want everybody to get nourishment,” he said. “And make sure they have all they can get to eat because it’s the most important thing they can have.”
He put together a giant mobile kitchen capable of preparing thousands of meals to contribute to the overall operations that he's using after this weekend in the Carolinas.
"Every day we produce about 25,000 meals at every location that they have operating," he said.
His mobile kitchen is serious. He said it's grill has 30 racks on it, capable of producing 300 pork butts at a time. When asked to do the math, he figures it's about 12,000 meals he can prepare out of his kitchen at one time.
He said his kitchen can run on it’s own for five to six days when all fueled up. It’s also capable of producing warm water that can even be shared to other facilities.
To keep all that pork and chicken smoking, they need donations. Twenhafel says Operation BBQ is one of the best relief organizations because of how they use the money they receive.
“Ninety nine percent of all the money that is being raised right now is being used to buy food,” he said.
You can donate to Operation BBQ by clicking HERE.
