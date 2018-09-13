Drivers injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Jackson Co., IL

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -
Jackson County, Illinois officials responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 51 and Cobin Lane in Dowell, Ill.
It happened on Sept. 12 at 9:14 p.m.
The crash is described as a head on collision with occupants that got trapped inside the vehicle.
An investigation revealed 54-year-old Karla Henry of the Elkville area was headed north on the highway at Cobin Ln. in a 2007 Chevrolet sedan.
Her passenger was 45-year-old Richard Owens of Carbondale.
Another vehicle, a 2002 Ford sedan was being driven by a 16-year-old male southbound. The 16-year-old entered the path of Henry’s vehicle and the two collided head on causing serious injuries to the juvenile driver and Henry.
Both were flown from the scene to St. Louis area hospitals.
Two other juvenile passengers were in the Ford with the 16-year-old driver. Both were treated and released at the scene as was Owens from Henry’s vehicle.
Officials discovered the Ford was stolen from the Pinckneyville area and the juvenile did not posses a valid driver’s license. Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle being driven recklessly by the 16-year-old prior to the collision. Charges against the juvenile are pending.
There is no update on the drivers' injuries.
U.S. Hwy 51 was shut down to traffic for about one hour.
