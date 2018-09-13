Murphysboro man found guilty for parents murder

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man has been found guilty in the murder of his parents on Thursday, Sept, 13.
41-year-old Keith R. Ritcheson of Murphysboro, IL, was found guilty of first degree murder for the death of his parents, Burl and Brenda Ritcheson.
During the early morning hours of August 14, 2017, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from Keith Ritcheson saying that he had returned home and found his father and mother, Burl and Brenda Ritcheson, both dead in their home in Murphysboro.
When investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found Burl and Brenda Ritcheson deceased in the home. Both victims had been shot.
Keith Ritcheson told police that he believed someone had entered the home through the garage and killed the Ritchesons while he was away from the home. As the investigation developed, the theory provided by the defendant did not match the evidence. When confronted by investigators, the defendant changed his story and ultimately admitted that he shot his father, but claimed his father shot his mother.
Ritcheson is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail and his bond was revoked following the verdict.
A sentencing hearing is set for November 9, 2018 at 9:00 am.
The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey E.A. Bloodworth was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
