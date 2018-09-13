Medical emergency volunteer orientation set for Sept. 18 in Jackson Co., IL

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Those wishing to learn more or wanting to join the Jackson County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) are encouraged to attend an orientation meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
The meeting will be held at the Jackson County Health Department, in the rear building, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
According to the health department any resident can attend the orientation and attendees are not obligated to join.
MRC volunteers include medical and public health professionals, as well as non-medical volunteers who help supplement existing emergency and public health personnel during a crisis.
Volunteers receive free training, emergency preparedness materials and a uniform shirt.
The MRC program in Jackson County began in 2010 and currently has 80 members.
Those interested in attending are asked to register by calling or emailing Angie Kuehl, Jackson County MRC Coordinator, at 618-684-3143, ext. 157 or AngieK@jchdonline.org.
For those that cannot attend this session, the next orientation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Jackson County Health Department.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services oversees the program.
There are reportedly at least 190,000 volunteers that make up more than 906 MRC units nationwide.
