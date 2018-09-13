Mayfield Police: Robbery victim says he was “assaulted with a handgun” in his home

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -
A man is recovering from what he called an assault at a medical center in Mayfield, Kentucky according to police.
Mayfield police detectives responded to the medical center after the hospital reported a robbery victim was there for treatment.
The victim stated that he was home alone in Mayfield after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 12
He said three masked men entered his home through a window, assaulted him with a handgun and restrained him.
Police said they were told the suspects ransacked the home and left with several personal items.
The victim was tied from his hands to his feet with an extension cord, other pieces of rope and a pillowcase covering his head.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Mayfield Police Department at (270) 247-1621.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.