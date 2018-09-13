Man charged in connection to Weakley Co. inmate death by meth

DRESDEN, TENN (KFVS) - According to the Weakley County, Tennessee General Sessions Judge office, an inmate who was captured after escaping the Weakley County Jail in April 2018 has been arraigned in court on murder charges.
Clinton Laster was arraigned Tuesday, September 11 in Weakley County Circuit Court on second degree murder charges in the death of 35-year-old inmate Danny Joe Boane. He also faces a burglary charge.
Laster is accused of entering a room at the Weakley County Jail an unknown amount of meth and cash was missing from the evidence room. He is also accused of unlawfully distributing the drug to Boane.
Laster left the jail in April and hot-wired a four-wheeler that was in the impound lot of the jail. He was found later in the day.
Laster is due back in court on September 24.
