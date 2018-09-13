1 killed in 3 vehicle crash in Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -
One person has died after a three vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Illinois.
According to the Illinois State Police, the deadly crash was on Interstate 64 westbound near the Goshen Road Rest Area at milepost 86.
On Wednesday, Sept. 12 around 6:20 p.m. three vehicles were involved int he deadly crash.
The first vehicle exited I-64 into the rest area. For an unknown reason the vehicle continues into the rest area and failed to stop. The vehicle hit a tree and continues until it struck a second vehicle driven by Roosevelt Brown, 62 of St. Louis that was parked.
The second vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle driven by David Smith, 48 of El Paso, Tx that was also parked.
The first vehicle’s driver was fatally injured. Brown was injured and taken to an area hospital. Smith was not injured according to police.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.