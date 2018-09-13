Jackson, MO woman turns 100, gets ride on fire truck

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A milestone celebration on September 12 for a woman in Jackson, Missouri.
Geraldine Barks turned 100 years old and for her birthday, the Jackson Fire Department gave her a ride in one of their fire trucks.
She said that there is much to celebrate.
“I have excellent health, lots of fine friends, a lovely place to live, I don't have anything to be sad about so why not look good if you can,” Barks said.
Barks celebrated her 100th birthday with her three sisters, who are 95, 90 and 81.
She says she looks already looking forward to what waits for her 110th birthday.
