ISP, truck association bring awareness to distracted driving on interstates

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) and the Illinois Trucking Association have partnered to bring a new safety initiative to Illinois called “Trooper in a Truck."
The new program is helping officers spot and correct unsafe driving behaviors of drivers by riding in the cabs of a commercial motor vehicles and watching primarily for distracted driving offenses.
ISP has conducted Trooper in a Truck details on I-55, I-57, and I-70.
Because public safety is our number one goal, the ISP, and our law enforcement partners, will be focusing our efforts on ensuring the motoring public is obeying all traffic laws.
Taking your eyes off the road for even a few seconds can end in tragedy - a text can wait.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.