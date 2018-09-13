IL lawmaker wants ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Bill passed immediately

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A northern Illinois State Representative wants lawmakers to return to Springfield immediately to pass the ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Bill he proposed in 2015.
According to State Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield), he proposed the measure at the start of the budget crisis in July of 2015 and also started the www.NoBudgetNoPayIL.com website to collect petition signatures on the concept.
Rep. Batinick is calling on lawmakers to pass the ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Bill now because he believes the measure is being used too freely in current campaign ads.
