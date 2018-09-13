IL lawmaker wants ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Bill passed immediately

A northern Illinois State Representative wants lawmakers to return to Springfield immediately to pass the ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Bill he proposed in 2015. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | September 13, 2018 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 11:52 AM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A northern Illinois State Representative wants lawmakers to return to Springfield immediately to pass the ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Bill he proposed in 2015.

According to State Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield), he proposed the measure at the start of the budget crisis in July of 2015 and also started the www.NoBudgetNoPayIL.com website to collect petition signatures on the concept.

Rep. Batinick is calling on lawmakers to pass the ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Bill now because he believes the measure is being used too freely in current campaign ads.

“To use ‘No Budget, No Pay’ as nothing more than a political tool to get elected is disgusting and dishonest. Illinois families deserve better. Let’s go back to Springfield and put the votes on the board. Time to see who is willing to stand for taxpayers and who is in this for themselves - before the November election.”
State Rep. Mark Batinick

